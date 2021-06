HILLSVILLE – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle double fatality crash in Carroll County that occurred Saturday on U.S. 52 just outside of Hillsville. VSP reported that on May 8 at approximately 12:05 a.m., a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling through a curve in the southbound lane of Route 52, less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road, when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the highway.