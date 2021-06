We are a nation hooked on fizzy drinks. But could this addiction be damaging to our health? So say the results of a large new study undertaken in the US, which suggests that heavy consumption of sugary drinks may raise the risk of developing bowel cancer before the age of 50. As part of the US Nurses’ Health II study, the researchers analysed the dietary and medical records of more than 95,000 women. They found that women who consumed more than a pint of sugary drinks a day were twice as likely over the course of the study to be diagnosed with early onset bowel cancer than those who drank less than half a pint a week.