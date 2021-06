2. Med shot, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s arrival. 5. SOUNDBITE (English) Rafael Grossi, Director-General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA):. "After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation, and I am deeply concerned about this. So, we hope that we are going to be able to make progress. I am concerned that the technical discussion between us and Iran have not yielded what I expected by now. And I reiterated to our Iranian colleagues here and to authorities in Teheran the requirement for Iran to clarify and resolve these issues without further delay. Why? Because the lack of progress in clarifying them seriously affects our ability to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme.”