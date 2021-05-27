An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends
Watch: "Friends" Reunion Thomas Lennon Spills on Cameo. The most iconic 'do on television. We're, of course, talking about Jennifer Aniston's signature "Rachel" hairstyle on Friends. In fact, the haircut became so wildly popular that the hairdo practically became a character in its own right. So, with the Friends reunion debuting on HBO Max today, May 27, we felt it was only right to take a closer look at "The Rachel" and Jennifer's other notable hair moments on the popular sitcom.