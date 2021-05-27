An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

For those for whom it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, there’s good news! The long-awaited and highly-anticipated Friends reunion special is hitting HBO Max (where all 236 episodes of the hit series are currently available for streaming) on Thursday, May 27! (Barcalounger chairs to enhance viewing pleasure are purely optional.) Hosted by James Corden, the episode marks the first time all six cast members will be sharing a screen in the 17 years since the show wrapped! As People magazine states in its recent cover story detailing the production, “Could we be any more excited?!”