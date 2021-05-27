OU softball: Patty Gasso, Sooners ready for Super Regional challenge against Washington
After a dominating performance within the Norman Regional, Oklahoma has a tough test before it can qualify for the Women’s College World Series. Standing in the Sooners’ way is No. 16 seed Washington, who boast USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist pitcher Gabbie Plain, and former two-time All-American shortstop Sis Bates. Washington also defeated No. 2 UCLA on April 24 despite losing the series and beat Michigan twice in its regional after losing to the Wolverines earlier in the tournament last weekend.www.oudaily.com