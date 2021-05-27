OU softball: Patty Gasso, Sooners ready for Super Regional challenge against Washington

ESPN college football analyst and commentator has never been a big fan of Oklahoma football or the Big 12, but he may be changing his tune a bit. An outspoken supporter of all things SEC — and as a Tennessee alum why wouldn’t he be? — Finebaum for sure went outside of his comfort zone on Monday. As a guest on the popular WJOX-FM “Roundtable” program in Birmingham, Alabama, Finebaum let it be know that he thinks Oklahoma is the popular pick to be the top team in the country this coming season.