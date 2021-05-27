The Cloudveil, An Autograph Collection Hotel Debuts In Jackson Hole’s Historic Town Square

The Cloudveil, an Autograph Collection hotel, makes its debut, in the heart of Jackson Hole. Rooted in the people and soul of the destination, The Cloudveil name gives both a nod to the Cloudveil Dome within the Teton Range, while also invoking the veil of clouds lifting to reveal the transformational journey guests will undoubtedly embark on as they experience the natural wonder and enduring character of Jackson Hole. The Cloudveil joins Marriott International's diverse Autograph Collection portfolio of more than 190 independent properties across the globe, which are each distinct in design, character and charm, and all Exactly Like Nothing Else.