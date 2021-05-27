Cancel
The Cloudveil, An Autograph Collection Hotel Debuts In Jackson Hole’s Historic Town Square

hospitalitynet.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cloudveil, an Autograph Collection hotel, makes its debut, in the heart of Jackson Hole. Rooted in the people and soul of the destination, The Cloudveil name gives both a nod to the Cloudveil Dome within the Teton Range, while also invoking the veil of clouds lifting to reveal the transformational journey guests will undoubtedly embark on as they experience the natural wonder and enduring character of Jackson Hole. The Cloudveil joins Marriott International's diverse Autograph Collection portfolio of more than 190 independent properties across the globe, which are each distinct in design, character and charm, and all Exactly Like Nothing Else.

www.hospitalitynet.org
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

The Cloudveil greets guests today

There’s a hallway corner you walk around in the new Cloudveil that suddenly leaves you facing a huge grizzly bear ambling your way. And if you do the natural thing — immediately about-face — you find yourself facing an equally imposing bison, also headed down the hall right at you.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

The Bistro opens in The Cloudveil

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Bistro recently opened its doors to diners in the newly constructed hotel, The Cloudveil located on the Town Square. The Bistro is the newest addition to the Fine Dining Restaurant Group, led by Gavin Fine and Roger Freedman. The French-inspired restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Cloudveil Opens in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

