CURTIS kicks off the summer on his continued love fest with the release of his sixth single, "#luv" from his latest project, "Love... Life." It follows on the heels of the lead single, "Never Felt Like This" released just prior to the album's launch in November. "#luv" is a duet collaboration with singer/songwriter, D.R.E who also serves as executive producer. Additionally, D.R.E. lends background vocals on two more album tracks including "Back in the Day (Kinda Luv)" and "Last Song."