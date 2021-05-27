Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

YARBROUGH COLUMN: Cows have legitimate beef with climate change crowd

By Dick Yarbrough
LaGrange Daily News
 11 days ago

Okay, enough is enough and I have had enough. I have had to endure watching lawless thugs firebomb buildings and claiming we need to defund the police. And another bunch of lawless thugs calling themselves “patriots” while inciting a riot in the United States Capitol. And don’t forget a bunch of kids doing their best Taliban imitation by tearing down statues they don’t like, proving that those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.

www.lagrangenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Gates
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Eating Meat#Beef Cattle#Red Meat#Vegetarians#Taliban#Cows#Eating Beef#Meat Eaters#Tofu Burgers#People#Lawless Thugs#Global Meat Sales#Vitamin B12#Barbecued Ribs#Crow#Methane#Buffalo Heads#Code Words
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Microsoft
Country
India
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Pets
Country
China
Related
AgricultureFort Worth Star-Telegram

Eat that burger! Beef is good for you, and cattle aren’t big cause of climate change

A growing chorus of Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes and environmental activists are blaming cattle for ruining the natural landscape and exacerbating climate change — and they’re urging people to stop eating hamburgers and steaks. These activists, while well-intentioned, are misinformed. As someone who’s studied cattle my entire scientific career, I...
Tourismtravelweekly.com

Overtourism and climate change walk into a bar...

"Too soon?" That's what comedians ask when a punchline that hinges on a recent morbid event falls flat. The comedian has misjudged the audience's receptiveness to the topic within a certain context. Similarly, I'm wondering about how the book "Overtourism: Lessons for a Better Future" (Island Press, 2021) will be...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Will Judges Have the Last Word on Climate Change?: QuickTake

In the fight against climate change, one tool is proving increasingly popular: litigation. From the U.S. to India, activists, governments and concerned citizens are suing at a breakneck pace. Supporters want the courts to force oil companies, energy users and governments to pay for past harms and avert future threats. Opponents say climate change policy is a matter for national governments and international treaties, not a handful of judges.
Agricultureweku.org

The ‘Beef’ With Beef: Cattle, Climate Change, And Alternative Meat

Many people might think of Blake Munger as a cattle farmer as he walks through his pasture land in western Kentucky, but he sees things a little differently nowadays. “I don't know which is more valuable, my cattle or the pasture at this point. I used to say cattle, but this plays a bigger role than the cattle,” Munger said, referring to the fields of fescue grass his black and red Angus cattle are grazing in.
Philadelphia, PADelaware County Daily Times

Guest Column: Time for collective action on climate change

The Biden administration recently committed the United States to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030, an ambitious goal to say the least. However, this is a necessary step to take to allow us a chance of keeping the planet from warming beyond 2 Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) from preindustrial levels. In fact, we will need to continue this aggressive pace to get to zero emissions by 2050. The United States has already warmed by 1 Celsius (1.7 Fahrenheit) and we are already experiencing the impacts from a warming world right here in Southeastern PA. Rain intensity has increased causing more local flooding and there are more severe storms impacting the power grid and causing property damage. We know that the ocean level is rising at an increasing rate and this will impact communities along the Delaware River, including impacts to the Philadelphia Airport as well as continuing impacts at the Jersey Shore. The necessary change to a low carbon economy will take an all-hands approach at all levels of involvement. I outline below some of the change that we can collectively work on to help in this movement.
Nelson County, KYKentucky Standard

COLUMN: Change is good, if managed well

Just over 500 years before the birth of Christ, a Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, stated that the only thing permanent in life is change. This has been repeated by Plato, Benjamin Franklin and countless other philosophers and regular folks, as it is a true statement that we all live with every day. Right here in Nelson County we see it unfolding around us. We see new warehouses and shopping centers where just a few years ago we saw pastures and cattle grazing.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Billions, not billionaires against climate change

Growing up, billionaires were a source of inspiration for me seemingly by default. After all, for a child, why wouldn’t they be? Hardworking and often self-made, they seemed like the embodiment of the American dream, akin to real-life heroes. Little did I know, however, that such adoration of the affluent...
Agriculturetompkinsweekly.com

Farming for our community, climate change

Regenerative farming’s distinct approach centers on soil quality and paralleling natural systems. Local small-scale farmers use minimal or no tilling as well as cover crops to keep carbon in the ground, rather than releasing it to the air as CO2, a greenhouse gas. Their plant diversity and crop rotation promote...
EnvironmentColumbian

Letter: Act now on climate change

I’m very concerned about what kind of future my 6-year-old son will have if we don’t transition off of fossil fuels as soon as possible. The burning of fossil fuels produces CO2, which is known to cause global warming. Global warming is already increasing the frequency of extreme weather events...
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

What role does the Fed have in mitigating climate change?

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell makes an appearance on a panel at a conference on climate change today about how the financial sector can take action against climate change-related risks. How much power does the Fed have on the subject of combating climate change?. The extent to which the U.S....
Agriculturebeefcentral.com

Chris Howie’s market wrap: World of beef changes in a month

Chris Howie offers his perspective on market trends and opportunities in coming weeks and months, drawing from both his own observations and from a wide contact network of producers, agents, processors, industry associates and leaders developed during his extensive career as a livestock agent. Chris is Stockco’s Business Development Manager.
Environmentdiplomaticourier.com

The Tragedy of Climate Change

Ow terrible it is to know when, in the end, knowing gains you nothing,” laments the blind prophet Tiresias in Sophocles’ Oedipus the King. Oedipus had summoned him to reveal the source of the pestilence and ecological disaster ravaging Thebes. But Tiresias knew that the king would reject the truth. Today’s climate scientists and epidemiologists can relate.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Miami Struggles to Address Climate Change

Every day at The Overhead Wire we sort through over 1,500 news items about cities and share the best ones with our email list. At the end of the week, we take some of the most popular stories and share them with Urban Milwaukee readers. They are national (or international) links, sometimes entertaining and sometimes absurd, but hopefully useful.
Environmentdallassun.com

Climate change increases extreme rainfall

London [UK], June 7 (ANI): Climate experts at the Newcastle University warn that, without urgent action, climate change will continue to cause an increase in the intensity of extreme rainfall that can lead to severe flooding. An international research team have concluded that increases in extreme rainfall and associated flooding...
Chinatheness.com

Global Action To Prevent Climate Change

The famous “12 years to stop global warming” notion refers to what it would take to stay below 1.5C warming, because below that level we can avoid major outcomes from climate change. That means getting close to net zero by 2030, which is absolutely not going to happen. Failing that the next goal is to stay below 2C warming. For that we likely need to get to net zero by 2050. That is possible, but will be extremely difficult.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

OVERDUE CLIMATE CHANGE PLANNING ADJUSTMENT

About the author: Dennis G. RobertsPresident of Energy Efficiency Done RightPresident of Advantage Window Systems IncorporatedConsultant to Gerson Lehrman Group andTGR Research for Energy... Planet earth is not getting the climate change results planned or paid for and the needed changes are not complex. The science now is far better...