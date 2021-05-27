YARBROUGH COLUMN: Cows have legitimate beef with climate change crowd

The Biden administration recently committed the United States to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030, an ambitious goal to say the least. However, this is a necessary step to take to allow us a chance of keeping the planet from warming beyond 2 Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) from preindustrial levels. In fact, we will need to continue this aggressive pace to get to zero emissions by 2050. The United States has already warmed by 1 Celsius (1.7 Fahrenheit) and we are already experiencing the impacts from a warming world right here in Southeastern PA. Rain intensity has increased causing more local flooding and there are more severe storms impacting the power grid and causing property damage. We know that the ocean level is rising at an increasing rate and this will impact communities along the Delaware River, including impacts to the Philadelphia Airport as well as continuing impacts at the Jersey Shore. The necessary change to a low carbon economy will take an all-hands approach at all levels of involvement. I outline below some of the change that we can collectively work on to help in this movement.