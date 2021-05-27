Cancel
Mason, OH

Western & Southern Open returning to full capacity

By Jared Goffinet
Fox 19
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Western & Southern Open will be at full capacity when the tournament hits the court from Aug. 14-22. “In keeping with the guidance from local government officials, we are eager to welcome fans back to the Western & Southern Open,” Tournament Chief Operating Officer Katie Haas said. “The fans bring so much energy and excitement to our event, and we dearly missed them last year. We look forward to returning to Cincinnati and welcoming our fans at this year’s tournament.”

