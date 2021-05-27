Cancel
Performing Arts

Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time to Premiere at D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company

Broadway.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis news has us dancing 'til the world ends! The delayed world premiere of the new Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time is happening this year at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company. It will have a limited run beginning November 29, 2021 through January 2, 2022. The musical was originally announced to premiere at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19. Casting for the D.C. production will be announced soon.

www.broadway.com
James White
Britney Spears
