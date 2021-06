Horseshoe crabs are life-saving and played a role in the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s how one org is saving endangered animals in New Jersey. David Wheeler: I’m the executive director of Conserve Wildlife Foundation. Our organization works to protect rare, at-risk wildlife in the New Jersey region and beyond. Our biologists have been a part of major recoveries like the Bald Eagle and Peregrine Falcon that’s nesting in downtown Philadelphia right now. We’ve also worked to stave off extinction for a wide range of declining species like red knots and horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay, a number of bat species, and others.