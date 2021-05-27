Ten more counties changing ways of getting driver’s licenses and permits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The traditional system of licenses and permits being issued by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county is being phased out. All driving licensing and permit needs will now need to be done at a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Office. Currently, there are 16 offices opened statewide. Those offices include Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Burlington, Richmond, Columbia, Somerset, Jackson, Morehead, Catlettsburg, and Prestonsburg. All of these are open at limited capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines. These offices will begin the phase on June 1, 2021.