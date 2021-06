The question of royal titles is not a straightforward one and it’s a situation made more complicated following revelations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.Speaking in March, Meghan told Oprah that rather than choosing to forgo a title for their first child, Archie, as was widely reported when he was born, the couple were actually told by “the firm” that Archie would not receive a title.“They were saying they didn’t want him [Archie] to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to...