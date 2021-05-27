CRBI monitoring shows high level of bacteria at Heritage Park boat ramp, others low

People looking for public bathrooms at Snow King and a construction-free trip to the Wilson boat ramp will be out of luck in the next week. Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the public restrooms at the base of Snow King Mountain will be closed for seven to 10 days because of ongoing gondola construction. And, in the same release, it said the gravel road to the Wilson boat ramp will be graded and dust guarded Monday and Tuesday, depending on weather conditions.