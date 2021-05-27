‘Turncoat’ antibodies are major culprits in severe COVID-19
Rogue antibodies are major culprits in severe cases of COVID-19, researchers report. These autoantibodies target and react with a person’s tissues or organs similar to ones that cause autoimmune diseases such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. In COVID-19 cases they can attack healthy tissue in brain, blood vessels, platelets, liver, and the gastrointestinal tract, researchers report. The more autoantibodies detected, the greater the disease severity patients experience.www.futurity.org