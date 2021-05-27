Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

As Investors Flee Crypto, Gold Holds Steady

By Evan Harp
etftrends.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors are pulling out of crypto and putting their money into gold ETFs, writes gold commentator Frank Holmes for Forbes. The week before last, investors yanked their money from Bitcoin on the heels of China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and Elon Musk tweeting that he would suspend Tesla purchases that use Bitcoin, over concerns about the environmental cost of mining activity.

www.etftrends.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Hanke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Spdr Gold Shares#Gold Prices#Commodity Markets#Gld#Ishares Gold Trust#Sgdm#Dogecoin Etherum#Jpmorgan#Spdr#Gold Etfs#Gold Miners#Institutional Investors#Traditional Gold#Bitcoin Futures Markets#Cryptocurrency Mining#Net Inflows#Decline#Jp Morgan Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver trade lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have moved lower leading into the first trading day of the week. Gold is trading -0.35% lower at $1883.45/oz, while silver has dropped over 1% to trade at $27.50/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, spot WTI is down 0.31% and copper has lost 0.62%.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.52%, +0.88% and +1.78% respectively. Nonfarm payrolls data came below expectations, while robust wage growth hints at inflationary pressures. The unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low. A pullback in the US Dollar and Treasury yields sent gold prices higher. NFP,...
Marketssamachar-news.com

Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 152; silver tumbles Rs 540

Gold prices declined by Rs 152 to Rs 48,107 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,259 per 10 gram. Silver prices also tumbled Rs 540 to Rs 69,925 per kilogram from Rs 70,465 per kilogram in the previous trade.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Gold Is Adequate but Bitcoin (BTC) Is Superior for Hedge Fund of $7.5 Billion

As per a hedge fund of $7.5 billion, by next year, gold will take a hike. However, the investors who are looking for alternatives to currencies can go for BTC. The hedge fund of $7.5 billion SkyBridge Capital states that gold can and will achieve a greater height in the coming years. Still, investors who are seeking an alternative to the currency should prefer to seek Bitcoin instead. The senior portfolio manager, as well as the Co-Chief investment officer of SkyBridge Capital, Troy Gayeski, explained that BTC, along with gold, might become related because the Federal Reserve has decided to narrow the purchase of the asset. Moreover, the minds of investors are usually comparing gold with Bitcoin.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Forex And Cryptocurrency Forecast

EUR/USD. When giving their forecast for the previous week, 50% of analysts expected the dollar to strengthen and the EUR/USD pair to fall to the 1.2000 area, 30% voted for the continuation of the sideways trend in the channel, 1.2125-1.2265, and another 20% supported the breakdown of the upper boundary of this channel.
Industrymoneyandmarkets.com

Seasonals Say Stock Up on This Gold Miner ETF

Seasonals are an indicator that few traders follow. Seasonal indicators rely solely on the calendar to provide signals — making seasonals truly independent of widely followed indicators. And the seasonals are saying: Pay attention to gold mining. Prices largely drive fundamental indicators. Popular tools like the price-to-earnings ratio, dividend yields,...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Gold Is Good But Bitcoin’s Better for $7.5 Billion Hedge Fund

(Bloomberg) — Gold will surge to fresh highs in the next year, but investors seeking currency alternatives as global debt balloons should look to Bitcoin, according to a $7.5 billion hedge fund. Both are likely to rally even as the Federal Reserve moves to taper asset purchases, said Troy Gayeski,...
MarketsValueWalk

Gold Miners: Which Door Will Investors Choose?

With the current situation suggestive of a Monty Hall problem, investors are clinging to the first, bullish door. But what if a different option is more likely?. The Monty Hall problem is a form of a probability puzzle, and what it shows is immensely unintuitive. Suppose you are on a game show, and you need to choose one of three doors. Behind one of them is a car and behind the others, goats. You pick a door, and then the host (who knows what’s behind them) opens one of the remaining doors, behind which there is a goat. The host now asks: “Do you want to change your door choice for the remaining doors?” So, what do you do?
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Least Favorite Investment Among CIOs, Says Goldman Sachs Survey

Bitcoin (BTC) is the least favored investment among chief investment officers (CIOs), according to a recent survey by Goldman Sachs. Goldman strategists held a pair of CIO roundtable sessions, attended by 25 CIO from hedge funds. The strategists surveyed the CIOs on their views and outlooks, including their favorite investment styles and asset classes.
Marketsinvesting.com

FTSE 100 jumps; IWG falls; FX, oil & gold markets steady

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished Monday’s session in the green, supported by UK homebuilders after the latest data showed house prices are continuing to surge. The Halifax building society said house prices were 9.5% higher than a year ago in May, the biggest yearly increase since June 2014. The news lifted the likes of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST), Persimmon (LON:PSN), Redrow (LON:RDW), Bellway (LON:BWY) and Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV), who all traded near the top of the FTSE 350.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Steady Near 2018 High as Investors Assess Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady at the open of trading in Asia after settling at the highest since October 2018 as investors assessed the demand outlook. Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after capping a second straight weekly gain on Friday following a raft of bullish calls on the market. OPEC+ appears in control of crude prices as U.S. production is lagging pre-pandemic levels, a senior executive at major oil trader Vitol Group said Sunday. The alliance is returning supply after output cuts helped to tighten the market.
Marketskitco.com

Hedge funds remain bullish on gold, but momentum is starting to ebb

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Some analysts have noted that some technical indicators show gold was overbought after pushing above $1,900 an ounce....
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Video: How the Crypto Market is Still Evolving

Bitcoin’s crypto market share has dropped in 2021 to just under 50%, while ethereum has risen to about 15%. Blu Putnam and Erik Norland discuss how supply and transaction costs impact price volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Digital currencies are trending, and they are complex. That’s due in part to...
Stocksaithority.com

KraneShares Launches Bloomberg Barclays China Bond Inclusion ETF (Ticker: KBND) On The New York Stock Exchange

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, (“KraneShares”), a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, announced the launch of the KraneShares Bloomberg Barclays China Bond Inclusion ETF (Ticker: KBND). KBND offers investors access to RMB-denominated securities included in the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate...
MarketsMetro International

Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday’s U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Hot Stocks With Bullish Opportunities Going into the Summer

This will be an important week for the stock markets. The S&P 500 has a hard line in the sand that the bulls can use to trigger more upside. If it triggers, hot stocks will lead up in a big way. This bunch does not do anything mildly. Today, we identify three such situations where the upside breakout is almost imminent.