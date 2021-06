In its Short-term Energy Outlook report released in May, the Energy Information Administration said it expects global oil consumption to average nearly 97 million barrels per day in the second quarter of this year, up 2.2 million barrels a day from the first quarter, and climb further — to 98.9 million barrels per day in the third quarter, and to 100 million barrel a day in the fourth quarter. The EIA’s next monthly report will be released on Tuesday.