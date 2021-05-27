Cancel
Entertainment

Rock on! Get a First Look at the Fierce Character Portraits From Peacock's We Are Lady Parts

By Samantha Bergeson
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock's new music comedy We Are Lady Parts packs a hilarious punch along with plenty of catchy tunes. The British import series follows the members of a fictional Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts, who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist...and, you know, become famous. Anjana...

TV & Videosblackfilm.com

Watch The Trailer For The New Peacock Original ‘We Are Lady Parts’

Peacock Original music comedy We Are Lady Parts, in association with Channel 4, will premiere Thursday, June 3. All six episodes will drop at once on Peacock. We Are Lady Parts (fka Lady Parts), is an anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts – who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

We Are Lady Parts

Peacock’s upcoming comedy We Are Lady Parts pulls out all the stops when it comes to delivering highly specific and original punk songs. Created by Nida Manzoor, the British series focuses on the all-female members of Lady Parts, an under-the-radar punk band vying for popularity. In order to find success, the band’s leader and singer Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) convinces her friends to finally bring in a lead guitarist. Enter Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan). Amina is an anxious microbiology student whose stage fright stops her from pursuing her musical dreams. She’s also decidedly not punk, at least not right away.
MusicRegister Citizen

'We Are Lady Parts': A Fierce and Funny Series About an All-Girl, Muslim Punk Band

“Our music is about representation. It’s about being heard,” explains Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), the lead singer of the band that gives the new Peacock import comedy We Are Lady Parts its title. Saira’s explanation for why she plays music is a fairly trite one out of context — what wannabe rock, pop, or hip-hop star hasn’t expressed a similar sentiment before in fiction? But once you understand that Lady Parts is an all-female, all-Muslim punk band in London, Saira’s battle cry about the importance of representation becomes the key to the enormous appeal of the show.
MusicPosted by
Variety

‘Moby Doc’ Review: Moby’s Trippy, More-Conventional-Than-It-Looks Self-Portrait

Sometimes, you remember just where you were when you connected with a piece of music so powerful it erupted in your head. In the summer of 2000, I rushed in late to a packed all-media screening of “Gone in 60 Seconds.” I’d had a vexing day at the office, and was hoping the film would revive me. It did, more quickly than I imagined. After a flurry of titles, the soundtrack was filled with slow rhythmic claps, and over that came American voices, ancient yet present, not so much singing as chanting: “Green Sally up, and green Sally down. Lift and squat, gotta tear the ground.” The piano chords came in, simple but seductively syncopated, and then, beneath it all, a beat that was bigger than big. It echoed, it boomed, it made John Bonham’s thuds in “When the Levee Breaks” sound like someone banging on a tin can. And as it all repeated, the sound got bigger, grander, more primal. I had a vague knowledge of who Moby was, but didn’t know his music; his album “Play” had been out for a year, but I’d never heard it. As I learned during the closing credits, this was Moby (a track entitled “Flower”), and it was more than a song. It was pure drugs.
Minoritiesedglentoday.com

New this week: 'We Are Lady Parts' & A new 'The Conjuring'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Pride Month will be celebrated across many streaming platforms beginning this week. One standout new release is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SogJSMhPqI0">“Changing the Game,” Michael Barnett’s documentary about three transgender teens navigating high school athletics. The film, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2019, is only just getting a release, on Hulu beginning Tuesday, with some updated material. Amid swirling media attention, “Changing the Game” humanizes a sometimes fraught issue by staying close to the kids — a wrestler in Texas, a skier in New Hampshire and a Connecticut track star.
Entertainmentyournewsnet.com

Entertainment with Eden: We Are Lady Parts, Sweet Tooth

Hi I’m Eden Lane here with your Entertainment Report. For anyone who wonders if TV and movies still have original ideas. Peacock has an answer. The irreverent music comedy "We Are Lady Parts" it follows the highs and lows of a Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts. They...
TV & Videosthesavvyscreener.com

Peacock’s ‘Lady Parts’ Comedy

We Are Lady Parts, a musical-comedy series about a Muslim female punk band named in the title, debuts all six episodes tomorrow, June 3, on Peacock. Set in London, the show follows the band’s ups and downs through the eyes of Amina (Anjana Vasan), a microbiology PhD student whom intense frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) recruits to be Lady Parts’ lead guitarist.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Kim’s Convenience Is the Past; We Are Lady Parts Is the Future

I watched Kim’s Convenience through the last fraught weeks of my pregnancy and then with a newborn—a tumultuous time, made even more so by the pandemic. Paradoxically, this was ideal viewing conditions for Kim’s, a Canadian sitcom that just debuted its last 13 episodes on Netflix. The light, heartfelt show follows a Korean Canadian family in Toronto that lives above their corner store, a shabby little spot that sells cigarettes, milk, potato chips, and candy.
TV & VideosCollider

'We Are Lady Parts' Review: Peacock's British Import Is One of the Funniest, Sweetest, and Most Punk Shows of the Year

What is punk? It's a question that's been debated for decades by music scholars, musicians, and pretty much everyone who's seen Iggy Pop in his leather pants and formed an opinion on the matter. Wherever you land on the topic, one aspect that feels like a universal truth is that being punk means to rebel. Which makes the new Peacock comedy We Are Lady Parts one of the most delightfully punk series I've ever seen.
ReligionPosted by
TIME

Peacock's All-Girl Muslim Punk Band Comedy We Are Lady Parts Is a Rockin' Good Time

For any band formed outside a boardroom, the disastrous first gig is a rite of passage. KISS debuted to an audience of fewer than 10 in Queens. The Velvet Underground regaled an incredulous New Jersey high school with their classic song “Heroin.” And in a new comedy series from Peacock, a fictional London punk act called Lady Parts takes the stage for the first time in a neighborhood pub filled with Union Jacks and jeering white guys. “Your husband let you out the house tonight, did he?” one man cracks when the all-female, all-Muslim quartet takes the stage. They launch into a noisy but triumphant rendition of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” trading looks of pure, astonished joy as the crowd remains bemused.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Borderlands Reveals the First Look at the Film’s Main Characters

Borderlands Reveals the First Look at the Film’s Main Characters. Lionsgate continues to release new character images for its upcoming Borderlands adaptation. Additionally, Jamie Lee Curtis has previously offered a shadowy glimpse of Cate Blanchett’s protagonist, Lilith. However, the photo only presented Blanchett’s character in silhouette. But now, the movie’s official Twitter account has also debuted five new images teasing the film’s ensemble cast.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Gossip Girl Reboot First Look Teaser & Character Posters Released

HBO Max has released the first Gossip Girl reboot teaser and posters of the main cast of characters. The show is set to premiere on Thursday, July 8. Based on the hit The CW show of the same name, the reboot “explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”
TV Seriescrossroadstoday.com

Worth watching: ‘Grey’s,’ ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Finales, ‘Why Women Kill,’ Nichelle Nichols and ‘Woman in Motion,’ Peacock’s ‘Lady Parts’

Who says TV goes quiet after Memorial Day? (No one anymore.) On an incredibly busy Thursday, two of TV’s longest-running shows sign off until fall. A streaming deluge includes a new season of the campy Why Women Kill, a documentary about Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols and her impact at NASA, and a musical comedy about an all-female Muslim punk band.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Meet the New iCarly, a Grown-Up Show Made For the OG Fans

Watch: Jerry Trainor & "iCarly" Cast Talk Bringing Back a More Mature Show. iCarly is back and she's all grown up. Miranda Cosgrove is about to make her big return as Carly Shay, the original influencer, but a few things have changed in the past 10 years. Carly is now a grown-up in her late 20s, going on dates and trying to fit into modern day influencer culture. Freddie's a divorced stepdad who has moved back in with his mother, and Spencer is mostly still Spencer, but he's rich now. There are new people in Carly's world, and it's a world that has expanded to include more characters who aren't straight and white. This isn't a show for kids, but it is a show for the people who were kids then, but who are grown-up now.