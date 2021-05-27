Cancel
NBA

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Game 2

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGobert posted 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 141-129 Game 2 win over the Grizzlies. Thursday marked Gobert's first 20-point performance since May 3 against the Spurs. It was also his first game with at least four blocks since April 28 against the Kings. Gobert has now posted seven straight double-doubles, averaging 14.1 points, 15.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 assists during this stretch.

Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies
