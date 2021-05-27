Savory Scallion Cornbread Using Grits
No cornmeal? No problem! For a savory, scallion-studded snack, this cornbread using grits is perfect. As a breakfast, side or treat, it’s a delicious way to enjoy the beauty that is corn. The muffins are light, savory, rich, buttery, with a cheesy flavor, a bit of chew, with the fresh, oniony goodness from the scallions. Perfect if you like a little more texture and interest in your cornbread, or for those moments when you just need a little cornbread and are out of cornmeal.veryveganval.com