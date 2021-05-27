Savory Scallion Cornbread Using Grits

Asparagus are ideal to carry to a picnic because you can eat them chilled, right from the cooler, at room temperature, or hot off the grill. Here, the spears, along with scallions for a sauce, are grilled, which you can do the night before. Or char them under the broiler if you don't feel like lighting the grill (cooking time may be slightly longer). Once the scallions are crispy, chop them and toss them in a food processor with almonds, garlic, and parsley to make Romesco, the famous Catalan sauce. As you slowly stream in sherry vinegar and olive oil, the mixture won't completely emulsify; if the sauce is too thick, thin it with a little water. Pack the asparagus and the Romesco separately and head out to the picnic site.