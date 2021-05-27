Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Community input needed for survey on health needs

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cY8PR_0aDTpa6c00

LAFAYETTE, La. – Every three years, Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). This year, these healthcare organizations have partnered together with United Way of Acadiana to listen and respond to the needs of the community.

The three entities are now asking for community input in the form of a survey. The survey can be found at https://redcap.link/UWAsurvey . Adults 18 and over in the Acadiana region are asked to respond, and survey responses will be collected through Friday, June 4.

The CHNA must take into account input from persons who represent the broad interests of the community served by the hospitals, including those with special knowledge of or expertise in healthcare, and it must be made widely available to the public, according to a United Way of Acadiana release. The two nonprofit health systems are required by law to lead a CHNA and adopt an implementation strategy to meet the needs identified.

As such, focus groups with community leaders, including those who work in healthcare and those who do not, will be conducted. To get a broader sense of community needs and more accurately represent the needs of patients, the group is encouraging any adult over the age of 18 to complete the survey.

Once complete, the assessment will be adopted by the boards of Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes and will help inform both institutions’ work in the community to improve health outcomes. United Way of Acadiana will use the assessment to inform its community investments to improve the social determinants of health.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Health Outcomes#Community Groups#Chna#United Way Of Acadiana#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe#Facebook Follow#Community Input#Account Input#Survey Responses#Community Leaders#Healthcare#Implementation#Focus Groups#Expertise#Special Knowledge#Hospitals#Strategy#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Sandbags available in Acadiana

Below is a list of sandbag locations in Acadiana. Iberia Parish Residents may go to the areas listed below for sand and sandbags in anticipation of a moderate flooding forecast. You must bring a shovel to fill your bags.
EconomyPosted by
KATC News

Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for parishes affected by May storms

Residents and businesses of five Louisiana parishes are now eligible to receive disaster unemployment assistance (DUA), according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding which occurred between May 17 and May 21, 2021, can apply.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

New farmers market helps support local growers

A new farmers market in Lafayette is helping area farmers rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Market at Tops Appliances and Cabinetry opened for the first time on Thursday at 5826 Johnston Street. It features local growers, suppliers, and restaurants, and is an opportunity for Acadianans to meet and support local farmers. It's open each Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSS dismissal times affected by storms

Lafayette Parish public schools' dismissal times were affected by the storms. As long as the parish was under a tornado warning, the children sheltered in place. "Dear Parents: This is a district-wide message from the Lafayette Parish School System: Lafayette Parish is currently under a tornado warning. As a result, all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System have sheltered in place. Dismissals are being delayed until the warnings are lifted. We will provide further updates."
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Special Lafayette Parish School Board Meeting

Members of the Lafayette Parish School Board plan to hold a special meeting at the Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday, May 19 in order to adopt the budget. That meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. The special meeting will preceded by a public hearing where people can give their thoughts on the budget. That meeting starts at 4:30 p.m.
Louisiana Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Louisiana hospital names first female CMO

Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female chief medical officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La., the hospital said. Dr. Somers most recently worked in Denver as medical director for New West Physicians hospitalist inpatient team with OptumHealth, part of health services business Optum. She began her new role May 17.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
The Current Media

Is the tide turning for North Lafayette?

When it rains it pours. That’s, of course, literally true in Louisiana but figuratively true over the last month in North Lafayette. Several high profile economic development headlines have come out of the area. The latest: a local e-commerce company is taking over vacant Walmart Supercenter building on the Thruway.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Lafayette Fire Department promotes its first female division chief

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Fire Department is announcing the promotion of its first African American female division chief, Chief Antoinette Gerald. Chief Gerald will take over the Communications Division after 23 years of service. She previously served as the second-in-command of the same division, which is responsible for overseeing fire dispatch for the City of Lafayette and surrounding municipalities in Lafayette Parish.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Online degree programs help UL students find professional success and personal fulfillment

Amanda Terry loved her undergraduate experience at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Initially a student in the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, Terry decided to switch gears after about two years and pursue a bachelor’s degree online in health services administration. The program was new at the university, but Terry immediately thought it would be an ideal path for her to combine her interests in medicine and business.