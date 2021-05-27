Cancel
Nassau County, NY

PLANNING BOARD of the INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF EAST HILLS, scheduled a meeting via videoconference

 9 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the PLANNING BOARD of the INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF EAST HILLS has scheduled a meeting via videoconference pursuant to Governor’s Executive Order 202.1 (as extended) for June 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM to consider approval on the proposed 3-Lot subdivision application of Steven and Wendy Shenfeld for the property known as 2A Melby Lane, designated as Section 19, Block 27, Lot 46 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map and within the R1 district of the Village. Due to the current health crisis the public meeting will not be held in person at Village Hall. Instead the public is welcome to observe online at www.zoom.us meeting ID number 842 2439 6833, password 212761, or by phone at (929)205-6099. Additional dial in options are available on the Villageís website at www.villageofeasthills.org/meetings. BY THE ORDER OF THE PLANNING BOARD INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF EAST HILLS.

