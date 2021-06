The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers in North Beach of a planned power outage impacting Moclips, Pacific Beach, Seabrook and Taholah. The outage will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 and is expected to last until 4 a.m. on Friday, May 21, and will affect nearly 1700 properties. The impacted areas will include a portion of Ocean Beach Road, beginning at 2990 Ocean Beach Road north to the intersection with State Route 109 and customers and communities along State Route 109 from Chauncey Lane north to Taholah. All impacted customers will receive a notification phone call from the PUD.