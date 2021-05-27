12,286 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC
AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.www.modernreaders.com