12,286 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.