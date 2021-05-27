Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

12,286 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Emerging Markets#Sche#Equity Securities#Stock Investors#Capital Markets#Nysearca#Alphacore Capital Llc#Cwm Llc#Zeit Capital Llc#Next Financial Group Inc#Sche#Ftse#Fund#Index#News Ratings#Inspire Advisors Llc#Marketbeat Com#Market Countries#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atria Investments LLC Sells 6,717 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $124,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,271 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 463 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 8,657 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $294,206.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$485.01 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post sales of $485.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.80 million and the lowest is $477.25 million. MSCI reported sales of $409.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 68,682 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,682 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $87,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) PT at $15.08

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “