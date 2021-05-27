Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

First look: Hands-on with the new Intel Evo-based Acer TravelMate P6

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 28 days ago

Acer held an event today in which they made a handful of announcements. Among those announcements was the new Intel Evo-based Acer TravelMate P6 laptop. Acer reached out to us before the event and asked us to take a first look at this new laptop. Estimated reading time: 6 minutes.

techaeris.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer Travelmate#Evo#Laptop#Vpro#Tm#Acer Comfyview#Corning#Tpm#Mipi Webcam#Wi Fi#Matte Ips#Dts#Usb C#Hdmi#Usb 3 0#Irix X#Oled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
Computerstechinvestornews.com

AMD Advantage Builds On The Intel Evo Trend

Intel Evo, as a program, was and is inspired in that it has broad applicability to the need to better assure an Apple-like experience assured by Intel. AMD has responded with a similar program, currently focused on gaming computers, called AMD Advantage, which uses a broader blend of vendors to accomplish a similar goal. AMD […]
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

The updated Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with 11th-gen Intel processors is now available

Acer's high-end Chromebooks hit an interesting sweet spot in the category. They're nice enough to be head and shoulders above most of the budget stuff (including Acer's own cheaper Chromebooks), but still well south of four figures and sitting comfortably in the "midrange" of the broader laptop landscape. The latest version of the Chromebook Spin 713 is one that eager Chrome OS fans have been waiting on for a while, and it's now on sale at Best Buy.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The Intel Evo-certified Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is officially available

Acer recently unveiled the latest iteration of the popular Chromebook Spin 713 and needless to say, it’s making all the right moves. The new 13.5″ convertible is the first-ever Intel Evo-certified Chrome OS device on the market and it comes rocking a powerful 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU. When announced, we were under the impression that the new Spin 713 would be available at Best Buy immediately following the press event but that wasn’t the case. The listing did go live on Best Buy’s website but remained as “Coming Soon” – until today.
Computerstechnonu.com

New Acer Chromebooks in sight, including the first 17-inch

There are new Acer Chromebooks in sight and as is usual in one of the brands that has put the most interest in creating devices made by and for the Google system, it is good to have them in the spotlight, as long as one is planning a jump in this direction.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Acer TravelMate Spin P4 review

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 offers strong performance, endurance and versatility in a durable, but somewhat heavy chassis. The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 continues the company’s re-entry into the business laptop market. For $1,199 the TravelMate P14 offers solid performance with over 10 hours of battery life which is great for mobile professionals who want to put in a little overtime. And with its 360-degree hinges, it offers a wealth of versatility that traditional clamshells can’t. And it has many port options and is built to handle the rough life of enterprise deployments. The TravelMate P14 is a solid choice for IT departments or even average users looking to save a few bucks while having most of the amenities business users want to stay ahead of the game.
ComputersPCWorld

Windows 11 hands on: First look at the leaked OS

Windows 11 is Microsoft’s next operating system. It’s here, it’s real, and we’re using a leaked version of it right now. Our hands-on should provide an early first look at what you can expect in the shipping version: the addition of a mammoth widgets drawer, an updated Windows 10X-like user interface, and more.
ComputersNetwork World

Intel unveils new type of network accelerator chip

Intel on Monday expanded its network processor roadmap with the announcement of the Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU). Think of it as the next step in the SmartNIC market, because Intel does. The announcement was made at the Six Five Summit 2021, where Navin Shenoy, the head of Intel's Data Center...
Computerswindowslatest.com

Our first look at Windows 11 new window snapping feature

After several months of leaks, rumours, and various job listings of the big Windows Sun Valley update, the pre-release build crept onto various file-sharing websites yesterday ahead of its public preview on June 24. Initial testing revealed that the Windows 11 (Windows 10’s successor) includes tweaks designed to modernize the...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Hands on with Windows 11: A look at the new Start Menu, taskbar and more

Microsoft recently announced its Windows event for June 24 and the company has been slowly dropping hints in teasers that suggest Windows 11 or next-gen OS is around the corner. The company also uploaded 11 minutes long relaxing music video on YouTube, which shows off sunlight passing through the company's...
Technologyprotocol.com

Intel takes a page from Nvidia’s book and looks beyond the CPU

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about the week in cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: Intel's strategy for moving beyond the CPU, why AWS will be following new FTC chair Lina Khan very closely, and why nothing — even a $40 billion chip deal — can stop summer vacation this year.
Technologylionheartv.net

LOOK: KathNiel campaigns for Acer’s Learn from Home Program, get up to Php8,000 off laptops and more

Manila, Philippines—Now is the perfect time to upgrade your study set-up with Acer’s Learn from Home Program. Get the biggest deals on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and projectors with discounts up to Php8,000 plus a free Acer tablet (on selected models) from June 16 to July 18, 2021. Predator gaming laptops, desktops, and AOPEN monitors will also be up for grabs with discounts up to Php40,000 and a free gaming chair (on selected models).
Electronicsthinkcomputers.org

Thermaltake Announces the Core P6 TG and Core P6 TG Snow PC Cases

Thermaltake, is pleased to introduce their new mid-tower chassis, the Core P6 TG, and Core P6 TG Snow. Inheriting classic features from the existing Core P5, the Core P6 TG can be either used as a closed or open configuration and giving users the option to switch from a regular mid-tower design to an open frame by simply removing the top and front panels. The 4 mm thick tempered glass side panels give users a quality viewing platform to display chassis cooling components and RGB while offering stability and protection.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

iPad mini 6 looks stunning in new renders based on rumors

Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPad mini 6, packing an increased 8.5-inch screen, would emerge in the first half of 2021. While that timescale is looking pretty unlikely now, a 2021 release date still appears to be on the cards, and leaker Jon Prosser has collated various bits of intel into a series of new renders drawn by RendersbyIan.
Computerswindowscentral.com

This Acer Swift 3 Prime Day deal is the cheapest way to land Intel Evo certification

When shopping for a new laptop, you might be tempted by something that sits between 13 and 15 inches. A 14-inch PC is ideal for many people, providing just a bit more screen space without sacrificing portability. And in the case of Acer's Swift 3 (SF314-59), you're getting snappy performance and long battery life from a laptop that measures just 0.63 inches thin and weighs just 2.65 pounds.
Businessthefastmode.com

Intel Unveils New Additions to 5G and Edge Portfolio

As part of its MWC 2021 virtual event, Intel has showcased multiple groundbreaking network deployments powered by its technology and unveiled the Intel Network Platform. It also announced new additions to its leading product portfolio for 5G and edge, reaffirming its position as the leading network silicon provider. According to...
Electronicswindowscentral.com

This Acer TravelMate P6 Prime Day steal gets you a new field partner for 29% less

Regular laptops often aren't built to stand up to a life of hard work day in and day out. This is especially true if you are someone who travels or works in the field. Luckily, there are business-class laptops that come with extra durability and security features, ideal for a busy life on the move. Acer's TravelMate P6 is one such example, bringing MIL-STD 810G durability certification, a webcam shutter, IR camera, and fingerprint reader to the table, as well as plenty of performance and impressive battery life.