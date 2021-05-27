First look: Hands-on with the new Intel Evo-based Acer TravelMate P6

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 offers strong performance, endurance and versatility in a durable, but somewhat heavy chassis. The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 continues the company’s re-entry into the business laptop market. For $1,199 the TravelMate P14 offers solid performance with over 10 hours of battery life which is great for mobile professionals who want to put in a little overtime. And with its 360-degree hinges, it offers a wealth of versatility that traditional clamshells can’t. And it has many port options and is built to handle the rough life of enterprise deployments. The TravelMate P14 is a solid choice for IT departments or even average users looking to save a few bucks while having most of the amenities business users want to stay ahead of the game.