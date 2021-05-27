NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS.