NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.www.modernreaders.com