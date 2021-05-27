Cancel
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results

By Ed Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

