Orange Beach, AL

9th Annual Summer of Fun at Tacky Jacks

By Chelsey Sayasane
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores presents the 9th Annual Summer of Fun featuring art classes, a hands-on nature series and waterfront beach games at lunch. Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Alabama Audubon, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability, and Clean Horizons! Kids & adults alike can learn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live here with us. The event is free to attend and is all ages from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), Online RSVP required.

www.fox10tv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
