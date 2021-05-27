Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.