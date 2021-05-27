Cancel
Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Martin Investment Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fosun International Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,086 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $58,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $16.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $54.67 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 859,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 97,332 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $54,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockscom-unik.info

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $175.00

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $184.25

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 463 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $294,206.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded at Argus

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,403 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.