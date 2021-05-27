Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)
Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com