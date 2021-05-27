Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers NBA Playoffs Game 3 Picks and Odds Breakdown
The Denver Nuggets are up against it in their opening-round playoff series, heading into Portland tied at a game apiece with the Trail Blazers. Denver absorbed a massive scoring performance from Damian Lillard in Game 1 and still managed to pull away and win by 19 points. Can the Trail Blazers overcome their woes at home to pull in front of the Nuggets and head back to Denver up 3-1? Or, will it be the Nuggets’ turn to steal a game on the road and keep this series within reach?www.sportsbookreview.com