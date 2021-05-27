Public Hearing: Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Roslyn Estates

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Roslyn Estates on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 25 The Tulips, Roslyn Estates, New York 11576, to hear: Case #620, the Application of Steven Schneider, owner of premises at 8 The Oaks, Roslyn Estates, NY 11576, in R-12 zoning district, also known as Section 7, Block 22-01, Lot 820, on Nassau County Land and Tax Map, for variances from Village Code Sections 200-26, and 200-11.B., to permit construction of an in-ground swimming pool with patio, that would result in (a) a set-back of 5í from the proposed pool to the easterly side property line, and a set-back of 4.33í from the proposed pool to the rear property line, where the minimum required setback in both cases is 15í, (b) ) a set-back of 1.08í from the proposed pool equipment to the rear property line, where the minimum required setback is 15í, and (c) a set-back of .33í from the proposed patio to the rear property line, where the minimum required setback is 12í. At the public hearing, all persons will be given opportunity to be heard. Individuals wishing to review file may do so during Village business hours. Those persons planning to attend meeting and who require special accommodations because of disability are requested to notify Village Clerk no less than 48 hours prior to meeting.