Knoxville Police and Crime Stoppers Looking for Information in Cold Murder Case from 2016

Knoxville Police are still searching for a murderer. Ben Jernigan was murdered in 2016 just after his 28th birthday. KPD is seeking the missing piece of the puzzle to solve Ben’s murder. Evidence suggest he had car trouble that stopped him within walking distance of his home on October 8th. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest you can be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000.