Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, NC

NC high school moves graduation after ex-student charged in ‘mass violence’ threat

By Joe Marusak
CharlotteObserver.com
 8 days ago

A North Carolina high school has moved its graduation ceremony indoors after a “credible threat” led to the recent arrest of a former student who is free on bail, school officials said. East Lincoln High School, near Lake Norman, was scheduled to hold the ceremony outdoors but will instead stage...

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Lincoln County, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Government
Lincoln County, NC
Education
City
Denver, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Students#East High School#Law School#Campus Officials#East Lincoln High School#Lincoln County Schools#Elhs#The Charlotte Observer#School Officials#Mass Violence#Nearby Middle School#School Resource Officers#N C#Felony#Law Enforcement#County Sheriff#Religious Worship#Douglas Stevens#Jail#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Lincoln County, NCWBTV

Man arrested after threatening violence at memorial service

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A former East Lincoln High School student has been charged with communicating threats and mass violence at a place of worship after threatening to kill people attending a memorial service. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received calls on May 13 from school resource officers at East Lincoln...
Lincoln County, NCWBTV

Missing Lincoln Co. woman last seen heading to appointment

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Laura Kathryn Smith, 36, was last seen Wednesday leaving a home on West Highview Lane in Lincolnton to head to an appointment. She said she would be back shortly, but never returned.
Lincoln County, NClakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln among area’s fastest-growing counties

Lincoln County grew faster than all but one of its neighbors from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released annual population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The county grew 1.7 percent year-over-year and now is home to 88,097 people, the census bureau said. Compared to six adjacent counties, only...