ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Volume Increase

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 96,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,638 shares.The stock last traded at $34.12 and had previously closed at $33.77. ABB has been the topic of several analyst...

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Martin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $50.00

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Down 4.1%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 1,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 331,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 400,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,153,306 shares.The stock last traded at $4.67 and had previously closed at $4.72. Several research firms recently issued reports on AEG. Morgan Stanley...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chimerix Call Options (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,196 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,299% compared to the typical volume of 157 call options. Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.69. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.45 and last traded at $229.44. 34,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,501,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.31. Several...
Economymodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.36 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asana Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,952 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,718 call options. Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 322,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,859,481 shares.The stock last traded at $5.44 and had previously closed at $4.33. TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 911,879 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.72. Several brokerages have commented on WETF....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 57,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 471,958 shares.The stock last traded at $83.53 and had previously closed at $84.14. Several analysts have commented...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 34,758 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $43,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 109,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.