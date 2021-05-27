Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.35

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98. SMPL has been the topic...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smpl#Jefferies Financial Group#Credit Suisse Group#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Price#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Target Price#Smpl#Zacks Investment Research#C Scott Parker#Sec#Proshare Advisors Llc#Cibc Asset Management Inc#Rtd#News Ratings#Atkins Atkins Endulge#Marketbeat Com#Average Price#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Insider Selling: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells 7,783 Shares of Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at $112,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.00

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.11. Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $50.00

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $48.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.41 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.55). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.28

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 1197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95. Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.72

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.72 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 266116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.79. Several equities research analysts recently commented on the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $124,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. Workday reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “. A number of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.93.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “. AER...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $756.50

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 756.50 ($9.88) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 4520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738.50 ($9.65). GPOR has been the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tobam Grows Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.