The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.35

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.93.