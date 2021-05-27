FL SBDC at FAU Expands Outreach to Underserved Communities in 2021
The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Florida Atlantic University is known for the resources it provides to small- and medium-sized businesses in Broward and Palm Beach counties. With assistance from the Small Business Administration and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Florida SBDC at FAU plans to expand their outreach to underserved communities and underserved regions in Broward and Palm Beach counties.www.fau.edu