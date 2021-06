Primary school pupils were more than two months behind in reading and three months behind in maths when they returned to school in March following disruption caused by lockdown, new research has found.Learning losses in reading had increased from autumn term levels, government-commissioned reports have found.The new research looked at pupils’ progress over the course of the academic year to date amid the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.Most students - except for vulnerable and key worker children - were told to stay at home from March last year as England went into its first national lockdown, with some year groups...