U.S. corn prices recently have been above $6 per bushel and $14 per bushel for soybeans. Both are well above most prices since 2013. According to the U.S. Grains Council, China’s purchase of 10.744 MMT of corn (422.97 million bushels) for 2021/2022 — more than three months before the new marketing year even begins — sets a historic pace for U.S. export sales. Mexico, the second-highest U.S. corn purchaser, had also bought more than 1.808 MMT of corn (71.18 million bushels) for the new marketing year as of May 20.