NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.