Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Department of Human Services ARPA Planning: Engaging Providers and Parents to Ensure Short Term Funding Leads to Long Term Impact

 5 days ago

In the end of May 2021, we had a conversation with Director Tonya Williams of the Division of Child Care and Early Education at the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) about her initial planning for the use of federal dollars to achieve the state goals for young children. Director Williams oversees the child care and development fund and the Head Start Collaboration Office, and until 2020, had overseen the state’s preschool program, which is now managed by the Arkansas Department of Education (AR DOE).

Person
Asa Hutchinson
