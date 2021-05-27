Arkansas Department of Human Services ARPA Planning: Engaging Providers and Parents to Ensure Short Term Funding Leads to Long Term Impact

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood announced he would be a Republican candidate for Arkansas Lt. Governor Monday (May 17). Wood is serving his second term as county judge. “I’m running for Lt. Governor because there are big issues facing our state and my record of cutting government waste, recruiting new businesses, and standing for conservative values are needed for a better Arkansas,” said Wood. “I will bring to the office real–world experience from working with major corporations in the private sector to being a small business owner and fighting for our shared pursuit of life and liberty in the state.”