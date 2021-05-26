Chanel Surprise (148) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour
Chanel Surprise (148) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour ($40.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a deep, pink-red with cool undertones and a luminous finish. It had semi-opaque pigmentation in a single layer, which didn't build up to full coverage, though the color applied evenly and smoothly across my lips. I was impressed by the evenness as a lot of more balm-like formulas in this type of color tend to settle into my lip lines visibly.