Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Chanel Surprise (148) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour

temptalia.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Chanel Surprise (148) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour ($40.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a deep, pink-red with cool undertones and a luminous finish. It had semi-opaque pigmentation in a single layer, which didn't build up to full coverage, though the color applied evenly and smoothly across my lips. I was impressed by the evenness as a lot of more balm-like formulas in this type of color tend to settle into my lip lines visibly.

www.temptalia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Chanel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula Overview#Coco Bloom#Pink#Color#Cool Undertones#Semi Opaque Pigmentation#Wear#Moderate Slip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

Chanel Burst & Unexpected Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colours Reviews & Swatches

Chanel Burst (142) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour ($40.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a rich, medium-dark red with subtle, cool undertones and lighter, ruby red pearl that gave it a soft, pearlescent sheen. It had mostly opaque color coverage in a single layer, which was buildable to full coverage with a second stroke.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Milky Vegan Lip Glosses

Fans of NYX's softening and conditioning Butter Gloss now have a new hydrating lip gloss called This is Milky Gloss to discover that's slightly more sheer and infused with vegan milk. The ultra-glossy product is available in eight shades ranging from chocolate browns and pinks and lilacs to bright baby blues. Fittingly, the product boasts shade names like Cookies & Milk and Cherry Skimmed.
MakeupElite Daily

The Best Lip Crayons

If you’re wondering what the best lip crayons are, you’ve got just as many options to choose from as you would with a lipstick. Lip crayons come in various forms — thin and pointy; wide and chubby; sheer and balm-like — so picking out the right one for you will ultimately come down to your desired effect. Consider the finish you’re going for (e.g. glossy, velvety, or matte), as well as more practical things like the shape of the crayon, and whether or not you can be fussed with a sharpener.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

Natasha Denona Darya Puff Paint Blush Serum Review & Swatches

Natasha Denona Darya Puff Paint Liquid Blush Serum ($22.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a light-medium, pink-coral with moderate, warm undertones and a natural finish. It wasn’t quite dewy, but it had a hydrated, natural sheen that wasn’t tacky and fairly transfer-resistant (but not transfer-proof!). It had semi-sheer to medium, buildable...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Radiant Reflection (Light) + Zendo 4.0

Here’s a color combination using the Radiant Reflection (Light) palette with the Zendo palette!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Sheer Lipsticks

Starting a collection of my favorite sheer lipsticks. Not sure what to add here yet. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Chanel Tender #2 Les Beiges Healthy Glow Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Tender #2 is a medium-dark plum with warm, reddish undertones and a semi-matte finish. The texture was soft, smooth, and finely-milled without being powdery. It yielded opaque color coverage that applied evenly to bare skin and blended out easily. It stayed on nicely for eight hours before showing signs of wear.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

Trend Alert: Long Curtain Bangs + 15 Ideas for Every Hair Length and Type

Get ready to be center stage with this hairdo! Unlike other types of bangs, long curtain bangs are a middle-parted fringe that grazes the cheekbones. They frame the face and give any haircut show-stopping softness. Ariana Grande, Alexa Chung, and Zooey Deschanel prove how chic and trendy this 70s cut is!
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Versatile Skin Tone Palettes

The Blinc Glow Getter Face Palette is a new product from the brand that's arriving just in time for summer to provide consumer with a range of skin tones with a way to perfect their makeup look. The makeup palette features four matte blushes along with four luminous highlighters that...
MakeupRefinery29

This Instagram-Worthy Italian Beauty Brand Could Be The New Glossier

As skincare lovers, we're spoiled for choice when it comes to aesthetically pleasing beauty brands with cool credentials. From ASOS' new addition Skin Proud (which transforms skin with ingredients like vitamin C and retinol) to expert-adored Plenaire (the cute packaging alone is worth a place in your #shelfie), you'd think there wouldn't be any room for another cult offering. But you'd be wrong.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Divine Blush Review & Swatches

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Divine Blush ($38.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a soft, light-medium rosy mauve with neutral-to-warm undertones and a semi-matte finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable color coverage, but it took more effort to sheer it out than anticipated based on the brand’s claims (so as long as being more pigmented isn’t a deal-breaker, there are no real cons to the formula!). I suspect this may look more neutral-to-cool un cooler complexions, as the warmth was more apparent on me when applied (and effectively sheered out).
Makeupava360.com

Rosalía's Guide to Pink Eyeshadow and a Slicked-Back Ponytail | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

Rosalía reveals her beauty secrets, from pretty-in-pink makeup to how she achieves a perfectly slicked-back ponytail. Biologique Recherche Lait U: https://amzn.to/3zcgMBP. Biologique Recherche Serum Extraits Tissulaires: https://shop-links.co/1742953044360896698. MAC Strobe Cream: https://bit.ly/3g6WzG3. Jarrow Formulas Artichoke Vegetable Capsules: https://amzn.to/3w37dDj. Solgar B-Complex "100" Vegetable Capsules: https://amzn.to/2TcD2v1. Solgar Vitamin D3 Vegetable Capsules: https://amzn.to/3isx2bQ. MAC...
Skin CareVogue

This Super-Cute Detail Is Summer’s Biggest Nail Trend

If the latest summer nail trend is anything to go by, florals are no longer just for spring. Daisy nail art is everywhere on Instagram, and celebrities including Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have been experimenting with the trend. Given that the ditsy flower symbolises innocence and purity, it’s the ultimate ironic nod to hot girl summer 2021, too.
Hair Carevergecampus.com

8 Precautions for Cleaning and Styling Human Hair Wigs

People always believe human hair wigs look more realistic and feel real than synthetic wigs, but human hair wigs are costly and need more cleaning and styling than synthetic wigs. Cleaning and styling human hair wigs is reasonably significant to improve the lifespan of the wig and for its best impression. Hence whether you get a human hair wig for day-to-day usage or for momentous events, don’t forget to clean and style your wig before wearing it. You can put on your human hair wig the meticulous look you seek by styling and cleaning your hairpiece with attention and proper care.
MakeupElle

Olivia Palermo's Beauty Secrets: Brows, Business And Bridal Make-Up

If there's anyone that could tempt even the most anarchic beauty rebel into snuggling up in camel cashmere with an expertly applied brown smokey eye and glowing skin, it's Olivia Palermo. An expert at pairing all things expensive and understated, the fashion influencer and entrepreneur's eye for exquisite style has made her an icon.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Chanel Vitalite (138) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Chanel Vitalite (138) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour ($40.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a rich, medium-dark red with cool undertones and a cream finish. The color payoff was nearly opaque, though not quite buildable as it had moderate slip, which I found gave it a more balm-like sheen (hence light translucency) and comfort while smoothing out most of my lip lines.
ApparelWBAL Radio

Wedding dress trends 2021: Experts discuss post-pandemic style and best looks

(NEW YORK) -- Wedding season has officially kicked off and brides-to-be are looking forward to their big day while also searching for the perfect dress to say "I do" in. While there are plenty of options to choose from, the thought of repeatedly skimming through loads of different styles can easily become overwhelming. Not to mention, we are still living in the post-pandemic new world order.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Dusty Rose Soft Pop Blush Stick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Makeup by Mario Dusty Rose Soft Pop Blush Stick ($28.00 for 0.37 oz.) is a medium pink with warmer undertones and a dewy finish. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation when applied and blended out on my face; it was a formula that naturally sheered out, so while it may have seemed more pigmented initially, it was sheerer and more buildable as described by the brand. The product layered well for greater coverage, too.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Chanel Blossom (130) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Chanel Blossom (130) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour ($40.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a brighter, coral-red with warm undertones and a natural sheen. It had medium to semi-opaque pigmentation that applied evenly and smoothly across my lips, but it didn't build up much in coverage, so it was less pigmented than marketed.