Chanel Surprise (148) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour

If you’re wondering what the best lip crayons are, you’ve got just as many options to choose from as you would with a lipstick. Lip crayons come in various forms — thin and pointy; wide and chubby; sheer and balm-like — so picking out the right one for you will ultimately come down to your desired effect. Consider the finish you’re going for (e.g. glossy, velvety, or matte), as well as more practical things like the shape of the crayon, and whether or not you can be fussed with a sharpener.