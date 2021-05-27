5,496 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC
AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $158,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.