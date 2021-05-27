Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.38.