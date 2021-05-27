Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.www.modernreaders.com