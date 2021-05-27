Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmo#Personal Banking#Commercial Banking#Quarterly Earnings#Stock Trading#Bmo Capital Markets#Trading Revenue#Briefing Com#Cannonball Research#Treasury#Federal Funds#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Bmo Shares#Bmo Stock#Montreal Bank#Releases#Trading Volume#Equity#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.92 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.41 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.55). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.38.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.42 EPS Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.27). Canada Goose reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.00 and the highest is $4.53. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$348.62 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post sales of $348.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.45 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.