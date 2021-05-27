Cancel
iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Boosted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 17.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $58,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nvwm LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $16.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,996 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed makes up 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director James P. Parmelee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,364.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $184.25

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $294,206.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 463 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ellery Roberts Buys 22,200 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,375,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,337.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 68,682 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,682 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $87,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Trinseo worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.