iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Boosted by AlphaCore Capital LLC
AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 17.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com