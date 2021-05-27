iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Boosted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.