National FFA names new CEO

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIARN — Colorado native Scott Stump has been named the new chief executive officer for both the National FFA Organization and the National FFA Foundation. Stump takes over as CEO on Monday, June 21st. Stump, who lives on a small ranch in Stoneham, Colorado, with his wife, Denise and three children, Brady, Ross and Emma, has a background rich in agricultural education, career and technical education and FFA. He received his bachelor’s in agricultural education from Purdue University and his MBA from Western Governor’s University.

