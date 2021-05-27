Cancel
Pennsylvania State

DOH: Pa. mask order to be lifted by June 28

By Sentinel Staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing Health Secretary Alison Beam on Thursday announced that Pennsylvania's mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” she said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

