DOH: Pa. mask order to be lifted by June 28

Pennsylvania lifts all COVID-19 mitigation orders except Masking Order Memorial Day. Capacity limits for bars, restaurants, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be lifted on May 31, more than a year after the pandemic. Pennsylvania will remove the mask. 70% of the population over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated or is required by June 28. Pennsylvania is the tenth state in the United States to meet the goal of receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine in 70% of adults. As of May 29, 58% of the total population in Pennsylvania received the first dose of the vaccine, and 53.5% of adults were fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania revised its masking order earlier this month in line with a new federal recommendation that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear it outside unless they attend a crowded event. “To stop the spread of COVID-19, and as more Pennsylvania adults are vaccinated and the guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our resumption efforts.” “Pennsylvania citizens have taken the important steps necessary to prevent this pandemic by being vaccinated and both if they have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine,” said Alison Beam, Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health. It is advisable to continue administration of the drug and continue measures such as masking, frequent hand washing and disinfection, and ensuring social distance. “Requirements for testing and reporting new cases include hospitals and long-term care facilities. By maintaining the requirements of hospitals and long-term care facilities, Pennsylvania can continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 while lifting other restrictions. Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to refer to the CDC’s guidance and recommendations on ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures. These updates will continue to be provided by local governments and school districts. It does not prevent you from implementing strict mitigation measures. Associated Press contributed to this report.