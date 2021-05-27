Hoka One One Clifton 8 Review

There are certain pieces of gear that you always want to get right when you’re spending time on the trail, and hiking boots are no exception. If your footwear isn’t comfortable, chances are you’re not going to have a very good time no matter how excited you are to get outside or how beautiful the scenery is. Beyond the fit and feel of your hiking boots, you’ll want to decide if your hiking boots should be waterproof or non-waterproof. Each is great for certain situations, but there are also circumstances where waterproof vs non-waterproof will make a big difference in terms of comfort and performance so it’s important to understand the difference between the two.