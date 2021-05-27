Cancel
Hoka One One Clifton 8 Review

runningshoesguru.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoka One One Clifton 8 is a multi-purpose daily trainer with a smooth and stable ride. Its rocker midsole eases you through transitions and saves you energy over long distances. Version 8 has a more padded tongue, better outsole rubber placement and it has a slightly faster feel because...

Apparelacquiremag.com

Hoka releases the 8th iteration of its Clifton 8 running shoe

Hoka's popular Clifton running shoe enters its eighth generation with new features that focus on its lightweight performance. The new features include an extended crash pad to soften landings, an engineered mesh upper for breathability, an upgraded heel with an extended pull tab for easy entry, a gusseted tongue, and an early stage Meta-Rocker for a smoother feel. The shoe's biggest upgrade is the ultra-light, compression-molded EVA midsole that uses a new compound that is their lightest foam to date.
