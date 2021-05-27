Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Associated Press
WHSV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

www.whsv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cvs Health#Cash Prizes#Vacation#The Gift#Cvs Health#The Associated Press#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Lottery Prizes#Cash Giveaways#Target Gift Cards#Customers Ages#Vaccine#Trips#Wyndham Hotels#Weekly Drawings#Adult Americans#Woonsocket#Bermuda#R I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NFLwgnradio.com

CVS offers Super Bowl trip, other sweepstakes prizes to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms. On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.
Cook County, ILChicago Tribune

Want a trip to Bermuda? CVS becomes latest to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations by offering rewards

CVS Health is trying to encourage more people to get COVID-19 vaccines by offering prizes including tropical vacations, a Super Bowl trip and cash. CVS, which is offering COVID-19 vaccines at 368 stores in Illinois, announced Thursday that starting June 1, people who get vaccinated by the chain can enter its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Thousands of prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings for six weeks.
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Public HealthPosted by
K945

If You Got Your COVID-19 Vax at CVS You Could Win Big

The question of what kind of vaccine you got is so last week. The new question to ask isn't "J&J or Pfizer?" It's more like "Did you get your shot at CVS?". I have never been more grateful to have gotten my last shot at the CVS in Longview off the loop because now I can enter the One Step Closer Sweepstakes!
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a full two weeks ahead of my first dentist appointment since the pandemic began. When I arrived for my cleaning, I was armed with my Pfizer vaccination card and my mask, fully anticipating that my doctor would need to know my vaccination status in the interest of protecting herself, her staff and the other patients.
TravelNewsbug.info

US cities to power revival in domestic travel, TripAdvisor CEO says

The U.S. will have a busy vacation season this summer as cities make a strong comeback, according to Stephen Kaufer, chief executive officer of TripAdvisor Inc. “Now we have a lot more activities all around the country, and it’s not just outdoors. The cities are making a very real comeback,” Kaufer said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. Hotel searches on TripAdvisor have gone up and bookings of experiences are going strong, he said, adding that people also plan to take longer vacations and spend more money on their trips.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Financial Survey: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) vs. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Teladoc Health and...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

CVS: Boost Nutritional Drinks 6-Pack ONLY $2.99 Each Through 6/5

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. CVS: Boost Nutritional Drinks 6-Pack ONLY $2.99 Each Through 6/5. Head on over to CVS to score a great deal on Boost Nutritional Drinks 6-Pack. Through 6/5, Boost Nutritional Drinks 6-Pack is...
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Amex Offers: Spend $750 at Four Seasons get 15k points or $150

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!