‘First Kill’: Netflix’s YA Vampire Drama Series Sets Full Cast
Netflix has set the full cast for First Kill, its upcoming vampire drama series executive produced by Emma Roberts. Joining leads Sarah Catherine Cook and Imani Lewis are Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), and Dylan McNamara (Ambition).deadline.com