New on Netflix May 28-June 3: A little something for everyone

By Jason Bouwmeester
techaeris.com
 11 days ago

If you're looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between May 28-June 3rd. You can also check out what's leaving Netflix in May and June if you want to binge those first. Estimated reading time: 4 minutes. NOTE:...

techaeris.com
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 28

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Friday, May 28 has a new champ, but it's really an old champ, because old movies are constantly finding new life on Netflix. Especially kids movies. Home, the 2015 animated film about a young girl who befriends an alien during an alien invasion, climbs all the way to the top spot just days after rejoining Netflix. It dropped Zack Snyder's zombie flick Army of the Dead to second. New to the list at No. 3 is the feel-good movie Blue Miracle, based on a true story of an orphanage that participated in the world's largest fishing tournament.
TV SeriesFilm School Rejects

What's New to Stream on Netflix for June 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for June 2021, including the final season of an acclaimed comedy series, new originals with Liam Neeson and Kevin Hart, and more!
Moviescityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for May 27-28

This truly weird historical drama/biopic shouldn’t work at all, yet somehow delivers just enough slivers of interest not to be a complete mess. It’s the story of Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams), and American singer/actress who becomes a voice for Nazi radio propaganda while living in Berlin circa 1941, then winds up on trial for treason after the end of World War II. The film flips back and forth between time periods, addressing both Gillars’ broadcasts under the control of Joseph Goebbels (Thomas Kretschmann) and the 1949 trial where she was defended by James Laughlin (Al Pacino)—and it’s unfortunate that the link between them is Williams, whose performance could charitably be described as “leaden.” Through a dozen different narrative threads—from the infatuation with Gillars by Laughlin’s second-chair attorney (Swen Temmel), to Laughlin’s own possible shift of conscience, to the love affair that Gillars says saved her life—American Traitor keeps bouncing in search of a real focus. Yet there’s still something magnetic about Pacino when he really digs into a monologue, or even his open disdain for Gillars. And it’s fascinating watching the re-creations of Axis Sally’s broadcasts, trying to convince Americans to abandon the war effort. It’s not much of a movie, but it’s a great snippet of history with space for a great actor to do his thing. Available May 28 in theaters and via VOD. (R)
Welcome to Netflix World

Welcome to Netflix World

Welcome to Netflix World, the theme park that represents the logical conclusion of building an I.P. empire. Please present your admission ticket to a member of our Stream Team. Guests can use their cousin’s boyfriend’s mom’s ticket this time, but we really are going to crack down on that soon.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is set to serve up nine new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy this week, including the premiere of the latest hugely anticipated Marvel Studios series. The Mouse House’s streaming service is offering up a load of television content over the next few days, in fact, with only one film included in the haul that’s due on the platform this Friday, June 11th.
TV Seriessecretldn.com

55 Unmissable Series And Movies New To Netflix This June

The best new Netflix UK series, films, and documentaries to binge in June 2021, courtesy of Secret London. We’re almost there, friends. But, with some lockdown measures still ahead of us, there’s still much temptation to remain in the warm embrace of Netflix. Come join us! Plenty of blockbuster films, hot new series, and thought-provoking documentaries are also being unleashed this month, so here’s the best of what to watch on Netflix UK in June 2021, as well as some winners from May. Plus, a tantalising glimpse at what lies in store later in 2021! (Don’t forget, you can watch Netflix with pals using this nifty Internet extension.)
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Shadow And Bone Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Netflix is definitely becoming more and more ruthless when it comes to cancelling its original programming. Just last week, expensive superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy was axed less than a month after its first season dropped. Fans of recent smash-hit fantasy series Shadow and Bone have been getting worried, then, that no news about a second season has materialized even though its first eight episodes arrived in April.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Junking ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Illustrates the Limits to Netflix’s Superpowers

The power of owning top-shelf intellectual property was on full display this week on both sides of the country. Avengers Campus, a sprawling extension of the superhero brand, opened its three-acre spread at Disney’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim. Not to be outdone on the opposite coast in New York City, Warner Bros. cut tape on the first flagship store featuring all things Harry Potter.
TV SeriesBGR

60 new Netflix originals will debut in June 2021 – here’s the full list

If you’re like me and you’ve been less than impressed with Netflix’s original releases in early 2021, I hope you’ll agree that April and May have definitely been steps in the right direction. There’s no question that Netflix has been shifting some of its focus lately and investing more in the trashier side of TV, but the past couple of months have seen some of the balance restored. April included some great new Netflix originals such as Concrete Cowboy, The Serpent, Stowaway, and Shadow and Bone. Then May came along with big original releases including Jupiter’s Legacy, The Woman in the Window, Who Killed Sara?: Season 2, and more.
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

From a deer boy to Gina Rodriguez staring down the apocalypse, here's what's new on Netflix in June

Christian Convery in "Sweet Tooth" (Netflix) Several states including California may be poised to fully reopen this month or next, but June is still the perfect time for streaming marathons in bed, if you want it to be. And with dozens of new shows and movies dropping this month, Netflix sure makes bed-bingeing sound like the better option. From captivating nature documentaries that may even tempt you to go outside, to queer love stories that are perfect for Pride Month and all months, Netflix has got you covered.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

By the time Black Widow finally debuts in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access next month, two years will have passed since Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to play on the big screen. And though the feature-length Phase Four rollout is taking its sweet time to begin, when Loki premieres on Wednesday, it’ll be the third episodic MCU series to debut in less than five months.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

After cancelling Jupiter's Legacy, should Netflix give up on superheroes?

The cancellation of Jupiter's Legacy this week – or at least, the confirmation it won't be going ahead with a second season, but rather a connected show called Supercrooks – wasn't massively unexpected. That's partly because we've become acclimatized to Netflix cancelling shows, even if they appear to be doing well on the app's top 10 charts. But Jupiter's Legacy wasn't loved by critics, either, even if we thought a second season had a lot of potential based on the first season's ending.
Moviespurewow.com

The New #5 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Sci-Fi Thriller

This superhero drama, Sleight, is making a comeback on Netflix, and we can see why. If the title sounds familiar, it’s probably because Sleight originally premiered back in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters one year later. The film just recently claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies, ranking at number five behind The Woman in the Window, I Am All Girls, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Jungle Beat: The Movie.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest True Crime Addition is 'Sickening' Viewers

Netflix's newest true-crime documentary is "sickening" viewers. It's called Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, and it tells the true story of a teenager who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and brutalized in Florida in 1984. The gruesome story has viewers fuming on social media. Warning: this article contains spoilers...