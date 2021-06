Coinbase is expected to open its new office in New York. By the time of reporting, there haven’t been any official comments from the company. With growth comes expansion. Having a valuation of over $85 billion, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is expanding its operations to New York. The cryptocurrency and digital assets company has primarily been operating from San Fransisco. But now Coinbase is planning to extend operations to other viable states, New York being its main focus.